1. Initialise

pingy init Click to Copy Copied!

An interactive prompt will ask you a few questions and can then install requested dependencies (e.g. Sass, Less, Babel, CoffeeScript etc..). Optionally, init can also scaffold some boilerplate files for your website.

Pingy is zero-configuration but it does place a .pingy.json file in your website folder to help Pingy identify the root of your website. Currently, this only contains the default folder name for exporting you site ('dist'), you can change this if you like.